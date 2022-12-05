Mom Saves Daughter from Rabid Raccoon

ASHFORD, CT –A mother and daughter are recovering after a scary raccoon attack. The animal attacked a 5-year-old as the little girl was waiting on the school bus by her front door.

The raccoon was very aggressive and grabbed onto the girl’s leg, biting her at least once.

The girl’s mom heard her daughter screaming and rushed outside.

“I thought maybe she slammed her finger in the door. I definitely wasn’t expecting to see a raccoon wrapped around her leg”, said the girl’s mother.

The woman also struggled with the racoon but eventually was able to get her daughter inside while she continued fighting it… finally flinging it across the yard as far as she could.

The two went to the hospital and received rabies shots. Both are expected to be okay.

Animal control searched the woods for the raccoon but weren’t able to find it.