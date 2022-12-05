The Blaq Print: NBA Mother’s Compelling and Inspiring Story of Overcoming Obstacles

WCCB Staff,

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Author, entrepreneur and mother of Charlotte Hornets’ Terry Rozier, stopped by Rising to talk about her new autobiography.

Gina Tucker’s story takes readers through her experiences of having a disabled child while she was still a kid herself, being in gang culture, battling addiction, and more. Tucker also takes audiences through her inspiring journey of healing.

Learn more about Gina and purchase The Blaq Print here.





