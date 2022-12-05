Toddler Recovering After Being Attacked by Coyote in Her Front Yard

LOS ANGELES, CA — A two-year-old girl is recovering after a frightening close encounter with a coyote.

Shocking surveillance video captured the rogue coyote’s attempt to target the toddler.

Ariel Eliyahuo had just picked up his daughter from preschool when the animal appeared and snared his little girl, attempting to drag her away.

Eliyahuo jumped into action, quickly grabbing his daughter and scaring off the wild coyote.

The girl was taken to the hospital and was treated with rabies shots.

Animal control officers are now trying to find the coyote.