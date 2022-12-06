Families Grieving During Holidays Come Together At CMPD Memorial Tree Lighting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The holiday season is an especially challenging time for the families of murder and traffic accident victims.

Tuesday night, many of those grieving came together for CMPD’s memorial tree lighting.

Andrea Long lost two sons to gun violence on June 30, 2008. Teen brothers Terry Long and Joshua Davis were murdered in West Charlotte.

Since then she’s made it her mission to help families also grieving the loss of loved ones.

“We need to bring people out tonight to let them see the hurt and the pain that gun violence leaves on a family,” Long says.

Each year she comes to the tree lighting, where families come to seek comfort and decorate the tree with ornaments bearing the names of those lost.

“All during the holiday season, when you’re supposed to be gathering with loved ones and family and you know, these are people that are missing someone at the table,” says CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings.