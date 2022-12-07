Center City Weekend With Moira Quinn: Museum of Illusions, Hot Cocoa Wars, and More

CHARLOTTE, NC — Moira Quinn is always in the know with fun events around Charlotte. This week, catch the grand opening of the museum of illusions, the first annual tree lighting at The Railyard, and more.

Museum of Illusions Opening Day

December 9, 2022, 10am-10pm

Museum of Illusions (601 S Tryon St.)

First new museum in more than a decade.

More than 60 interactive exhibits.

Optical illusions, holograms, and even a walk-through vortex.

Learn about physics and psychology https://uptowncharlotte.com/do/museum-of-illusions

First Annual Tree Lighting at The RailYard in South End

December 10, 2022, 5p-6:30pm

The Railyard (1414 S Tryon St.)

5p – live music, refreshments, and free family-friendly activities starting at 5pm

6p – tree lighting

Immediately after Shop Small Saturdays

Learn more: https://southendclt.org/do/first-annual-south-end-holiday-tree-lighting

Hot Cocoa Wars at Triple C Brewing

December 17, 2022, 4-7pm

The Barrell Room at Triple C Brewing (2832 Griffith Street)

8 local restaurants and bakeries.

Test all of the creative cocoa combinations.

Vote for your favorite.

Free to attend.

Each 4oz pour is $2.

Reserve your spot: https://southendclt.org/do/hot-coco-wars