Center City Weekend With Moira Quinn: Museum of Illusions, Hot Cocoa Wars, and More
CHARLOTTE, NC — Moira Quinn is always in the know with fun events around Charlotte. This week, catch the grand opening of the museum of illusions, the first annual tree lighting at The Railyard, and more.
Museum of Illusions Opening Day
December 9, 2022, 10am-10pm
Museum of Illusions (601 S Tryon St.)
First new museum in more than a decade.
More than 60 interactive exhibits.
Optical illusions, holograms, and even a walk-through vortex.
Learn about physics and psychology https://uptowncharlotte.com/do/museum-of-illusions
First Annual Tree Lighting at The RailYard in South End
December 10, 2022, 5p-6:30pm
The Railyard (1414 S Tryon St.)
5p – live music, refreshments, and free family-friendly activities starting at 5pm
6p – tree lighting
Immediately after Shop Small Saturdays
Learn more: https://southendclt.org/do/first-annual-south-end-holiday-tree-lighting
Hot Cocoa Wars at Triple C Brewing
December 17, 2022, 4-7pm
The Barrell Room at Triple C Brewing (2832 Griffith Street)
8 local restaurants and bakeries.
Test all of the creative cocoa combinations.
Vote for your favorite.
Free to attend.
Each 4oz pour is $2.
Reserve your spot: https://southendclt.org/do/hot-coco-wars