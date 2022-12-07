The Critically Acclaimed Broadway Production Of Into The Woods Is Coming To Charlotte For Exclusive, Strictly Limited Engagement

1/4

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) – The hugely acclaimed and much beloved Broadway production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Tony Award®-winning triumph, Into the Woods, will play a series of exclusive engagements across the U.S. in 2023, including eight performances in Charlotte. Starring Montego Glover as The Witch, Stephanie J. Block as The Baker’s Wife, Sebastian Arcelus as The Baker, and Gavin Creel as Cinderella’s Prince/Wolf reprising their Broadway roles, the strictly limited engagement will run from April 11 to 16 at the Belk Theater with tickets available to the public beginning Tuesday, December 13.

Into the Woods, which became the first Broadway hit of the 2022/2023 season after its sold-out run at New York City Center Encores!, is directed by Lear deBessonet, with music supervision by Rob Berman, and choreographed by Lorin Latarro. This production is dedicated to the memory of Stephen Sondheim.

The company will also include – direct from Broadway – Cole Thompson as Jack, Katy Geraghty as Little Red Ridinghood, David Patrick Kelly as The Narrator, Nancy Opel as Cinderella’s Stepmother, Aymee Garcia as Jack’s Mother, Ta’Nika Gibson as Lucinda, Brooke Ishibashi as Florinda, Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White, Jim Stanek as the Steward, and Alysia Velez as Rapunzel. Further casting will be announced at a later date.

Into the Woods first premiered on Broadway in 1987, winning three Tony Awards including Best Score and Best Book. It has since been produced throughout the world and was adapted into a major motion picture in 2014. Following a sold-out New York City Center Encores! run in May 2022, the production transferred to Broadway as a limited engagement beginning July 2022, marking its first time on Broadway in 20 years. Following tremendous critical acclaim and audience demand, it was extended twice and will conclude its Broadway run on January 8, 2023.

The performance schedule for Into the Woods at Blumenthal Performing Arts is:

Tuesday, April 11 at 7:30 pm

Wednesday, April 12 at 7:30 pm

Thursday, April 13 at 7:30 pm

Friday, April 14 at 8 pm

Saturday, April 15 at 2 pm and 8 pm

Sunday, April 16 at 1:30 pm and 7 pm

Tickets for Into the Woods start at $35 and will be available starting December 13 at blumenthalarts.org.

The Into the Woods creative team includes Tony Award winner David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Andrea Hood (Costume Design), Tyler Micoleau (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann (Co-Sound Designers), James Ortiz (Puppet Design), and Cookie Jordan (Hair, Wigs & Makeup Design). Casting is by Telsey & Co. with Production Supervision by Cody Renard Richard.

Into the Woods is produced on Broadway by Jujamcyn Theaters; Jordan Roth; New York City Center; Daryl Roth; Hunter Arnold; Concord Theatricals; Nicole Eisenberg; Jessica R. Jenen; Michael Cassel Group; Kevin Ryan; ShowTown Productions; Armstrong, Gold & Ross; Nicole Kastrinos, Executive Producer.