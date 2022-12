CHARLOTTE, NC — The holiday season is joyous, but it certainly can induce some headaches, too.

In this week’s Healthy Headlines, Dr. Megan Donnelly, a women’s neurologist at Novant Health Neurology and Headache –SouthPark in Charlotte, joins Rising to give tips on how to manage or prevent holiday headaches.

For more information and stories on your health, visit novanthealth.org/healthyheadlines.

Watch the full interview below: