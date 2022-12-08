Joss Stone Releases First Christmas Album And You Can Have It For Free

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Singer Joss Stone is celebrating Christmas with her first holiday album. The album’s title, “Merry Christmas, Love” was taken from a something her father you say. Stone says she was terrified to record the project because she didn’t want to ruin Christmas for anyone. But, now that it is completed, she’s already in the mood to make another one. The album is full of traditional songs and brand new ones that she wrote. Rising is hosting a contest where you can win your own copy for free. Just go to wccb.charlotte.com and click the contest tab for all the details.