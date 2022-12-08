Reply Fertility Offers Innovative New Approach To Infertility And Recurrent Miscarriage

1/5 young couple expecting a new baby

DURHAM, N.C. – While the holidays are intended to be cheerful, they can be emotional for couples struggling with infertility. Reply Fertility clinic offers couples an innovative approach to infertility and recurrent miscarriages.

Located in Durham, NC, the clinic was founded in 2015 by patient advocate Deborah Colloton, along with Dr. John Thorp Jr., and Dr. Joseph Standford.

In 2022 the clinic turned its focus to specialize solely in treating couples facing infertility, subfertility, and recurrent miscarriage. The clinic offers couples a restorative option that aims to diagnose what’s wrong, treat the problem, and provide a restorative solution for natural conception and healthy pregnancy.

“This is about understanding what the human body is designed to do,” explains Dr. Stanford.

“About understanding what’s really healthy, and when things aren’t healthy, how to get back to a

normal, healthy physiology.”

What sets Reply Fertility apart from other clinics is the medical specialty RRM (Restorative Reproductive Medicine). Only a select few clinics in the U.S. offer RRM, making the Durham clinic an important facility to the Triad region.

What to expect:

Each couple will be supported by a clinician, fertility case manager, and health coach to help with lifestyle factors.

The following questions will be answered:

what are the underlying factors causing or contributing to their medical struggle what lifestyle factors may be contributing to their struggle how their bodies work, including understanding how

important it is to time intercourse during the fertile window when trying to conceive.

Reply Fertility is dedicated to providing evidence-based, patient-centered RRM services that will help make couples struggling to conceive.

