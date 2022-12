https://fb.watch/hkWuHq-hor/

ALBEMARLE, N.C. – Marching bands and floats made their way through downtown Albemarle on Saturday afternoon for the city’s annual Christmas parade.

The parade featured local first responders, businesses, and community groups.

The Grand Marshal was Claude Harwood, a florist in Stanly County for 70 years.

Over the course of his career, Harwood has earned numerous honors and was chosen four times to decorate the White House for the holidays.