Deputies Make Arrest after Woman Shot and Killed in Kershaw

KERSHAW, S.C. — The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says a man is behind bars and charged with murder after he shot and killed a woman while children were present.

On Sunday around 11:41 a.m., deputies responded to West 3rd Street in Kershaw for a report of shots fired. Authorities say the person that called 911 lives on the same street and reported that four children ran to their home and said their father shot their mother. When investigators arrived on scene, they say 41-year-old Hurley Braddy, Jr. walked out the front door and was taken into custody.

Deputies responding to the scene went inside the home and found a fifth child, a one-year-old, sitting in a highchair in the kitchen. They say the child was not injured. A 34-year-old woman was found on the floor in the bedroom suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was pronounced deceased by EMS.

The five children range in age from one to 16 and all were inside the home when the shooting occurred, deputies say. We are told none of the children were injured during the incident and the children have been turned over to family members of the victim.

Authorities say a handgun was recovered at the scene.

Braddy Jr., is currently in the Lancaster County Detention Center and is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.