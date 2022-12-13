Fomer VP Mike Pence Attends Dedication Of Billy Graham Library Expansion

1/5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Billy Graham Library in West Charlotte is celebrating a long awaited expansion. On Tuesday, Rev. Franklin Graham led a dedication of the recently constructed Billy Kim Hall. The new facility will allow training and events to be held at the Billy Graham Library, which has welcomed 1.7 million visitors since opening in 2007.

Former Vice President Mike Pence traveled to Charlotte to attend the ribbon cutting. Pence talked about how important his faith has been in life and in his career in public service.

“It’s what makes being here at the Billy Graham Library so special. Because I really do believe the strength of this nation has always been found in the strength of our people and I hope that in the days ahead that we will be able to heal our light,” said Pence.

Rev. Billy Kim, the namesake of the new expansion was also in attendance. Rev. Kim served as Rev. Billy Graham’s translator during the largest Crusade, which drew more than 1.1 million people to Yoido Plaza in Seoul, Korea, on June 3, 1973.