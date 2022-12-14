Strong Cold Front Brings Rain, Colder Temps to the Region

AM Headlines:

Cloudy, chilly start

Highs10 degrees below average today

Rain Wed PM – Thu PM Localized Flooding Possible 1-2″+

Much Colder End to December Discussion:

Clouds thicken up today with a chilly outlook. Highs will run 10 degrees below average – only reaching the mid 40s this afternoon. An approaching cold front will bring rain to the region with that severe threat extending across the southern gulf states today and the Carolina coast tomorrow. Showers begin this afternoon with heavy rain possible tonight through early Thursday. Our biggest concern will be localized flooding. Although rainfall totals don’t look that impressive with 1-2″ expected, it will all be coming within a 12-24 hour window. As temps slide Thursday morning, we could see a brief transition to freezing rain for the mountains which could make travel even more tricky. Clouds will clear Thursday night with a breezy outlook Friday. A second front will bring reinforcing cold air this weekend. Highs won’t get out of the 40s with lows tumbling into the upper 20S. Luckily we will stay dry with sunny skies this weekend.