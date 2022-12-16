The Salvation Army Kicks Off Its Annual Christmas Toy Distribution Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCCB Charlotte’s Rachael Maurer spent the morning at The Salvation Army Christmas Center where The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte is holding its annual distribution day.

The organization expects to serve more than 2,600 families by providing gifts for nearly 7,000 children.

These are families who registered for assistance in advance. This effort is made possible by the support of the community, contributing funds, hosting toy drives, adopting “Angels” from the Angel Tree and volunteering at the Christmas Center.