What The Tech?: Gift Ideas for Him

CHARLOTTE N.C. – There’s something about dads and power tools. We all love them and they make great gifts for any man with a garage. There are a few things you may not have thought about. Starting with a rechargeable flashlight.

You can never have too many flashlights in the house. The Anker Bolder flashlights are the perfect size for a glove box, drawer, or just for the bedside table. These are bright and he can focus the beam on wide area, or target a certain area.

For brighter lights, The infinity X1 is a powerhouse. The smaller X1 has a brightness of 2500 lumen. An even brighter Infinity X1 offers a brightness of 5000 lumens. All of the flashlights run on batteries, but they’re also rechargeable through a USB cable and will stay charged for months.

When it comes to power, new portable electric generators are great for tailgates and backyard parties, or for when the power goes out. They recharge through a standard wall outlet and hold a charge for months.

My favorite is the EcoFlow Delta. Anker makes one as well, the 521 Portable Power Station They’re powerful enough to keep a refrigerator running for up to 12 hours. If dad loves camping, pair the power station with a foldable and portable solar panel. These keep those generators working even when the battery dies.

Dashcams can be helpful if they’re ever in an accident. The Nextbase 322GW dashcam records HD video when they pull out of the driveway. With cameras pointing forward and to the rear, he’ll capture anything that happens on the road. If something happens, he can save the video with just a tap on the screen. Many insurance companies now accept dashcam videos as evidence in crash claims.

All of these items are for sale online, but you better hurry, the last day to order and have it arrive in time for Christmas is closing in.