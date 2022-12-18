Investigators Looking For Truck Involved In Deadly Hit & Run In Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER CO., S.C. – Troopers need your help finding the driver of a truck, possibly involved in a deadly hit and run in Lancaster County involving a bicycle.

Investigators are looking for a silver 2008 to 2015 Chevy S10 or GMC Sonoma.

It may have damage to the driver’s side of the truck and should be missing the mirror.

Troopers say the driver struck a bicycle and left the scene on Springdale Road, near Dobson Street in Lancaster County.

It happened Sunday morning around 4:30 a.m.

The coroner identified the victim as 59-year-old Lamont Stewart.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Carolina Highway Patrol.