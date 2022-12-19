Drake Loses $1M Bet Over World Cup

QATAR– Rapper Drake is known for placing bets. And sometimes he wins and sometimes he loses. He placed a $1m dollar bet on the World Cup. He betted on Argentina while another guy chose to go with France. In a strange twist of fate, Drake ended up losing the bet even though Argentina won.

After 90 minutes, the game was tied at 3-3. Argentina was able to win after a series of penalty kicks that took them to a final score of 4-2. The reason for the loss is that Drake made the bet in a market where extra time isn’t taken into consideration and the winner is based on the score after 90 minutes. The loss wasn’t that big of a deal for the music star, he is reportedly worth $150 million.