Harris Teeter Thanks Valued Associates, Loyal Shoppers For Donating More Than $1.07M To United Way And Salvation Army

MATTHEWS, N.C. (News Release) – Harris Teeter announced a $1.07M donation to United Way and Salvation Army, two organizations that utilize strategic community philanthropy to create long-lasting change for those most in need. The donation was made possible thanks to generous contributions from valued Harris Teeter associates and shoppers.

From August 24, 2022 – November 1, 2022, shoppers at every Harris Teeter location were invited to Round Up their total to the nearest dollar at checkout.

This money goes to support local Salvation Army and United Way chapters in the southeast region. This includes United Way’s partner agencies which include Boy Scouts of America, Girl Scouts of America, Goodwill, American Red Cross, YMCA and YWCA.

“Harris Teeter is proud to continue our support of the United Way and Salvation Army by providing our shoppers and associates convenient ways to donate,” said Danna Robinson, Director of Corporate Affairs for Harris Teeter. “Our campaigns are intended to not only raise money for these incredible organizations but also to increase awareness of the nonprofit’s role in raising funds for its local nonprofit partner agencies. We appreciate the participation of our shoppers and associates and are thankful for their extreme generosity.”

All funds collected during the campaign will be allocated to local United Way and Salvation Army chapters throughout the areas in which Harris Teeter does business.

Harris Teeter, along with the United Way and Salvation Army, thanks its valued shoppers and associates who donated during the 2022 campaign.