StarMed Healthcare Partners With NCDHHS To Expand COVID-19 Treatment Services Through Telemedicine

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) – StarMed Healthcare will partner with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) to provide telemedicine consultations to N.C. residents who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 with treatment options, all at no cost to the patient. This treatment can decrease the risk of hospitalization and death by up to 90%.

The free program is open to the public statewide.

Here’s how the program works:

Patients who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 either at home or with their doctor’s office would register for a cost-free telemedicine visit at https://starmed.care/nc/ or they can call 704-941-6000 seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If the patient meets the treatment eligibility, StarMed can offer the COVID-19 antiviral pills at its Charlotte clinic, send a prescription to the patient’s desired pharmacy, or mail-order the medication overnight to the patient. The treatment will be antiviral pills. If the patient does not qualify for antiviral treatment, other treatments may be offered as well.

Proof of insurance or government-issued photo identification is not required to receive service. If you have insurance, StarMed will bill your health plan and NCDHHS will pay for any additional balance. If you do not have insurance, you will not be charged for your appointment. The antiviral pills are available at no cost to the patient.

“We’re pleased to partner with NCDHHS to provide this important service to anyone in North Carolina,” said Michael Estramonte, President & Founder of Starmount Healthcare Management. “Our goal is to serve our entire community, especially those who may not have access or means to the medical services they need. Now, patients can visit with a provider from the comfort of their home, be evaluated, and receive the important treatment they may need to fight COVID-19.”

The telehealth program will last from mid-December until funding runs out, which is estimated to be about mid-March.

“More than 1 million people in North Carolina don’t have health insurance, which has made accessing care for COVID-19, as with other diseases, very challenging,” said NCDHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley. “This program provides a temporary bridge to care for many in rural and historically marginalized communities, but we still need long-term investments to close the coverage gap.”

StarMed, a state leader in healthcare since the pandemic began in 2020, has administered more than 1.4 million COVID-19 tests, vaccinations, and life-saving monoclonal antibody treatments.

The breakdown:

900,000+ COVID-19 tests

500,000+ vaccinations

18,000+ viral treatments (monoclonal antibodies and antiviral pills)

Of those services, 64% were provided in minority or underserved areas.