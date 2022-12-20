Dr. Crystal Hill Named Interim Superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education announced December 20 that Dr. Crystal Hill, currently the district’s chief of staff, will serve as interim superintendent during the search for a permanent candidate. Toward that goal, the Board also established a charter for a superintendent search committee.

The Board voted on Dr. Hill’s contract and the committee charter during a special meeting held virtually. Her contract as interim will begin Jan. 1, 2023. Her salary will be $21,666.67 per month.

“Dr. Hill has the skills we need to keep the train on the tracks, and in fact to increase momentum towards improving student outcomes,” said Elyse Dashew, chair of the Board.

According to a CMS news release, Dr. Hill has served as chief of staff since May 2022. In that role, she oversees the Office of Strategy Management and Title IX. She is the chief adviser to the superintendent and serves as the liaison between the Board of Education and district executive staff.

“Serving as interim superintendent for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is a responsibility that I do not take lightly or for granted. It’s often said ‘to whom much is given, much will be required’, and in this role, I remain committed to making the best decisions on behalf of our students, their families, staff and this entire community,” Dr. Hill said.

Prior to joining CMS, she served as chief academic officer for Cabarrus County Schools, where she led the district in achieving the highest level of academic performance in its history.

She began her 25-year career in education as a first-grade teacher in Guilford County Schools. Subsequently, Hill se rved in various roles including assistant principal, principal and as executive director of elementary education and federal programs in Mooresville Graded School District; curriculum coordinator in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools; and personnel director in Cabarrus.

She currently serves on the Leading on Opportunity Council and, in 2020, co-chaired the North Carolina State Board of Education Literacy Task Force.

Dr. Hill earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in instructional technology, both from North Carolina A&T State University. She also earned a doctorate in educational leadership from Gardner-Webb University.

“Dr. Hill knows where we are as a district, and as a chief of staff has shown the ability to drive progress towards academic goals. I am confident that as interim superintendent she will take the appropriate and necessary steps to move our students to college or career readiness,” said Stephanie Sneed, who represents District 4 and is vice-chair of the Board.