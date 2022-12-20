January 6th Committee Recommends Criminal Charges For Donald Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C.– The January 6th committee investigating the insurrection at the capitol has adjourned. But not before recommending criminal charges against former President, Donald Trump. Committee members recommended the Department of Justice charge the former president with 4 crimes.

Those charges include obstruction of a congressional proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government and inciting an insurrection. The justice department does not have to follow through with those recommendations, but Trump’s former Chief of Staff, Mick Mulvaney thinks the obstruction charge could be tough for the Trump camp to fight. “But in my gut, the obstruction charge should frighten the Trump team the most”, said Mulvaney.

Trump commented on his “Truth Social” site saying, “These folks don’t get it that when they come for me, the people who love freedom rally around me. It strengthens me. What doesn’t kill me makes me stronger.