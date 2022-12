PHOENIX, AZ – Watch your kids when they’re on the phone, because they could spend $900 before you know it!

That happened to a single mom in Arizona. Her 7-year-old son with autism spent $897 on a game called Roblox.

Now, her bank account is overdrawn less than a week before Christmas.

She’s reached out to Google for a refund, but so far she’s only gotten $10.

A GoFundMe page for the family has already raised nearly $3,000.