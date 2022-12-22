Accused NYC Subway Shooter to Plead Guilty

NEW YORK, N.Y. – The man accused of opening fire on the New York City Subway back in April is expected to plead guilty to the charges against him.

Originally, Frank James was facing just two federal charges in the shooting that left ten people injured. Now, he’s looking at 10 counts of Committing a Terrorist Attack Against a Mass Transit System.

Each charge carries a possible life sentence.

He’s also facing an additional charge of Discharging a Firearm During a Crime of Violence.

His guilty plea is expected on January 3rd.