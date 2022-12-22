Man Charged with Murder After November Shooting

STATESVILLE, N.C. – Police have made in arrest in a homicide case that started nearly a month ago.

38-year-old Statesville resident, Raymond Edward Davis was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with the murder of Derryck Duane Turner.

On November 24th, police were called to Lakeview Drive, where there were reports a man had been shot while riding a dirt bike. Police found Turner on Park Drive nearby, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Turner was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in critical condition.

On December 13th, the 32-year-old was removed from life support and passed away from injuries related to the shooting.

Later that week, investigators got a warrant for murder for Davis. They were able to track him down on Wednesday of this week and take him into custody.

Davis appeared before a magistrate and is being held without bond for the murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call Statesville Police at 704-878-3406. You can remain anonymous.