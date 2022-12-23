Homicide Investigation in University City

1/3

2/3

3/3





UPDATE

CHARLOTTE (Thursday, December 22, 2022) CMPD has identified the victim as Cordarrius Donquay Harris, 28. Detectives have also arrested a suspect. Rohan Taskar, 27. He has been charged with voluntary manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, obstruction of justice and breaking and entering.

PREVIOUS STORY

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD is investigating a homicide at 10040 University Village Blvd. We know one person was shot and killed at an apartment complex called University Village at Charlotte. Police say a man was shot to death by his roommate.

Police have not identified the victim and there’s no word yet on any arrests.

This is an ongoing investigation.