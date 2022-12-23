CHARLOTTE N.C.- This holiday season, millions of families are facing an uphill battle of some sort due to the ongoing impacts of the pandemic, inflation, natural disasters, and more.

The Salvation Army is committed to providing service and love to those in need this Christmas and beyond.

The organization is calling upon new and regular supporters to give, which will help those in need in nearly every zip code across the U.S.

WCCB Charlotte’s Emma Mondo was able to talk about the importance of giving with The Salvation Army’s National Commander, Commissioner Kenneth Hodder.