Home Alone Wins Best Christmas Movie of All Time

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Home Alone is the greatest Christmas movie of all time!

All month long we’ve been running a bracket to find your top pick.

By a single vote, Home Alone beat the Grinch for the win.

You can stream Home Alone, and all five of its sequels, on Disney+.

second update below

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The votes are tallied and it’s time for the final matchup! Home Alone won big over Miracle on 34th Street while The Grinch won a tight matchup with Elf.

Now we need you to decide the best Christmas movie of all time!

Poll is open until Thursday. Tune into Rising on December 23rd for the results.

🚨Vote now for the best Christmas movie of all time! It's the final round! Results on Rising on December 23!❄️🎬🎅 #Christmas #ChristmasMovies #HomeAlone #HowtheGrinchStoleChristmas #TheGrinch — WCCB News Rising (@WCCBNewsRising) December 16, 2022

first update below

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The votes are in and the first round is over! Miracle on 34th Street earned a decisive win over White Christmas, and How the Grinch Stole Christmas handily beat The Santa Clause.

Home Alone won a tight matchup against A Christmas Story, with just seven votes separating the two, while Elf took down dark horse candidate Die Hard by just five votes.

Now you can vote in the second round! Polls close Thursday, see results on Rising on Friday the 15th.

original article below

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Get in the Christmas spirit, December is here! It’s the perfect time to sit down with a cup of hot cocoa and watch your favorite Christmas movie.

But what’s the best Christmas movie of all time?

We want you to tell us!

Vote now in the first round of our tournament to tell us the best Christmas movie of all time – or comment and tell us your favorite that didn’t make the cut.

🚨VOTE NOW🚨: What’s your favorite Christmas movie? 🎄🎅🏽 🍿🎬 — WCCB News Rising (@WCCBNewsRising) December 2, 2022

First round results will be revealed on Rising on December 9th.