Arctic Blast Forced Trees Onto Homes, Left Thousands Without Power Across The Carolinas

CHARLOTTE – An arctic cold blast forced trees onto homes and left thousands without power across the Carolinas. But still, many people braved the cold weather across the Charlotte-area Friday, especially those who needed to shop. The Harris Teeter in East Charlotte was buzzing with people who were bundled up in layers while shopping in 25 degree weather Friday afternoon.

The high winds kept Duke Energy crews busy all day trying to restore power to thousands of homes across the Charlotte-area. A massive tree fell on top of a home on Torino Road in Matthews. A portion of South Boulevard was shut down for hours at Briarbend Drive after intense winds forced a power line to snap.

More than 2500 Duke Energy customers were left in the dark Friday night.