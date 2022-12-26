11-Year-Old Madalina Cojocari Still Missing, Parents Due In Court Wednesday
CORNELIUS, N.C. — The parents of Madalina Cojocari will be in court later this week.
The 11-year-old girl from Cornelius was last seen November 23rd. She wasn’t reporter missing for three weeks.
A WCCB Charlotte crew went to Cojocari’s home on Monday and saw a man our sources say is a family member.
When our crew asked to speak to him, he immediately got in his car and drove off.
Madalina’s mother, Diana Cojocari, and her step-father, Christopher Palmiter, are facing felony chares for failure to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement.
They have a bond hearing on Wednesday.