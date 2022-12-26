11-Year-Old Madalina Cojocari Still Missing, Parents Due In Court Wednesday

CORNELIUS, N.C. — The parents of Madalina Cojocari will be in court later this week.

The 11-year-old girl from Cornelius was last seen November 23rd. She wasn’t reporter missing for three weeks.

A WCCB Charlotte crew went to Cojocari’s home on Monday and saw a man our sources say is a family member.

When our crew asked to speak to him, he immediately got in his car and drove off.

Madalina’s mother, Diana Cojocari, and her step-father, Christopher Palmiter, are facing felony chares for failure to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement.

They have a bond hearing on Wednesday.