Livingstone College Student Killed in Crash

SALISBURY, N.C. — A Livingstone College student-athlete was killed in a car accident on Monday.

Eric Henderson was a sophomore at the college and a freshman member of the men’s basketball team. He played the small forward position according to the school’s website.

Campus officials released a statement on Tuesday that said Henderson was an honor’s student and lived in the Honors residence hall. He was the great-nephew of Livingstone’s faculty assembly president, the Rev. Dr. Johnnie P. Henderson.

Henderson was a native of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

WCCB is working to learn more about the details of the crash. We will update this story as more information becomes available.