8th Grade Teacher Busts A Move In Classroom Dance-Off

RIVERVIEW, FL– It’s a dance battle like no other. An 8th grade teacher competes in a dance-off against one of her students.

The Florida teacher decided to give the students a little break during exams and she turned the classroom into a dance party.

The student had some impressive moves, but the class was shocked when the teacher, Yolanda Turner, started showing off her skills.

The school’s assistant principal captured the video that has now gone viral.