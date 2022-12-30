Road Closures Ahead of Duke’s Mayo Bowl

CHARLOTTE – Road closures for the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium will start at 6am and go until one hour after the game ends.

– Graham St between Mint St and Martin Luther King Jr Blvd will be closed.

– West Brooklyn Village Avenue will be blocked between South College Street and South Mint Street.

Attendees are encouraged to use public transportation including CATs buses, the LYNX light rail service and the CityLYNX streetcar line. Click here for more information on transportation.

Please be aware of pedestrians in Uptown today who chose to walk to the game. Kick off is at 11:30AM rain or shine.