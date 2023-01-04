Heavy Rain, Strong to Severe Storms Wednesday

AM Headlines:

Messy Morning Commute

A Few Strong to Severe Storms late morning to early afternoon Localized flooding is the biggest concern Damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out

Drying Out Tonight

Cold air arrives late Thursday into Friday

Near-average for the weekend

Chance showers/storms return Sunday Discussion:

A strong cold front is slowly pushing through the south this morning. Ongoing rain and storms will make for a very messy commute. Severe threat is limited this morning, but there is a chance for a strong to severe storm late morning into the early afternoon ahead of the cold front. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary concern, but an isolated tornado can’t be totally ruled out. Rainfall totals could reach 1-2″ through early afternoon, but with intense rainfall rates we could see a few areas impacted by localized flooding. Drier air moves in late today. Breezy for the mountains tonight with calm winds for the rest of the area. Colder air lags behind the front so expect another mild day tomorrow with highs in the mid 60s. Chilly Friday morning with temps back into the 30s. Daytime highs will top out in the mid 50s Friday through the early part of next week. Rain chances return Sunday.