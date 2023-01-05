Buffalo Bills’ Cornerback Says Damar Hamlin is Awake

The Latest:

Buffalo Bills’ cornerback Kaiir Elam says teammate Damar Hamlin is now awake after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field Monday night.

Elam tweeted, “Our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement. Thank you God. Keep the prayers coming please. All love 3!”

Original:

CINCINNATI, OH – Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is reportedly, “neurologically intact” after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field during the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night.

The Bills tweeted this morning, saying in part, “While still critically ill, [Hamlin] has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress.”

The game was suspended after Hamlin’s collapse. It’s not expected to be resumed this week.