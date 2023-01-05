‘It’s miserable’: People Living At Statesville Apartment Complex Without Water For Nearly 2 Weeks

STATESVILLE, N.C. — For nearly two weeks, Addison Striker said he’s been living without water in a flood damaged apartment.

” It’s just a mess. It’s completely torn up there,” Striker said.

He lives at the Forest Park Gardens apartments in Statesville, in a unit directly under one severely damaged during a fire in June.

” Apparently they didn’t take the proper precautions to secure the building and here we are months later Christmas Eve and my apartment is flooded and we’re still without a good proper response,” Striker said.

He and other people living at the complex said the pipes burst in the fire-damaged apartment on Christmas Eve, cutting off the water supply.

Striker said water began pouring from his ceiling and more than a week later his carpet is still soaked.

“I have not received a single written notice on how much time we have to leave or wha

t my options are so we’re kinda just stuck,” Striker said.

Other neighbors are also dealing with no water.

” Miserable. It’s very miserable,” Talisa Imes said.

Talisa Imes, a mother of four, is relying on family for bottled water to drink and using their shower.

“What irritates me the most is we’re not knowing anything. Then they’re saying well we don’t know when it will be done and when it will be fixed,” Imes said.

Neighbors said they have a lot of questions, but few answers from management.

” Its obvious here that something has been mismanaged and it’s not right to leave people in these conditions for this long without a proper response, or time frame or adequate idea of what we’re going to be doing and where we’re going,” Striker said.

WCCB News reached out to the apartment management and has not heard back yet.