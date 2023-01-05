Queen City Brewers Festival Returns on “Super Bowl Saturday”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Queen City Brewers Festival is back!

QCBF co-organizer and Charlotte Beer Collective Founder, Jeremy Selan stopped by Rising to share all the details.

The event will take place Saturday, February 11 at the Grady Cole Center.

QCBF benefits Project Life Movement; a Charlotte-based non-profit organization that matches healthy stem cell and bone marrow donors to patients in need.

Around 40 breweries in the CLT region, restaurants and other vendors take part in the festival.

Tickets are limited so get yours now.

You can also enter our giveaway here.