CHARLOTTE, N.C. – “Shrinkflation” was one of the biggest buzz words of 2022, with grocery products raising prices and giving us less all the time.

But for 2023, there appears to be a new trend called “skimp-flation,”where an item gets thinner or skimpier, forcing you to use more.

That’s according to ConsumerWorld.org, which cites cough syrup as an example.

Founder Ed Dworsky of ConsumerWorld says more and more brands have watered down their medicine.

He claims “cough syrup strength has been cut in half” in certain store brands in recent months.

Photos provided by ConsumerWorld show the “see new dosing” message on the front of several sore brand cough syrups.

On the back it used to tell you to take 10 milliliters every 4 hours: Now you need to take 20 to have the same effectiveness.

And from the doesn’t that stink file, why skimp-flation is just as bad as shrinkflation.

They are not shrinking the size of the package this time, just watering it down, ConsumerWorld says. The bottle of cough syrup is the exact same size as before.

The report claims several major brands did this a couple of years ago, but says popular store brands are now doing it.

The end result: You have to use more, and therefore end up spending more.

There is not much you can do about it.

But Dwosrsky says if your favorite product wants you to use more, check competing brands to see if they still use the old formula, so you don’t waste your money.