GASTONIA, N.C. — One man is in police custody after authorities say he threatened to shoot up a local hospital.

Gastonia Police say the threats were made around 1:00 Saturday afternoon at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia.

The hospital went on lockdown as a safety precaution.

Police say the suspect ran away from officers when they arrived on the scene.

The suspect was later caught and taken into custody.

The lockdown at the hospital was lifted around 2:00 p.m.

No one got hurt.