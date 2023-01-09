Dynamic Health Carolinas January 2023 Events

CHARLOTTE, NC — Dynamic Health Carolinas is hosting several events during the month of January. All tickets are complimentary.

FWC New & Existing Patient Time slots to meet with Federal Workers’ Comp

FWC New & Existing Patient Time slots to meet with Federal Workers’ Compensation Case Manager. Schedule a 30-minute time slot with Dixie. Breakfast and lunch will be provided, RSVP is required.

When: Wednesday, January 25th, 2023 11:30 AM – Thursday January 26th, 2023 4:00 PM

RSVP is Required to schedule 30-minute time slot with Dixie. Please see the front desk, call, text 704-525-6288 to schedule.

Click here for more information.

Federal Workers Compensation Quick Document and Process Training for Union

Learn how to help your union with injuries on the job and understand the process to help your members get prepared to visit Dynamic Health Carolines. Zoom Training for Union leaders to help union members with Documentation and injury on the job processes with Dynamic Health Carolinas.

When: Wednesday, January 25th, 2023 3:30 PM – 4:30 PM

Zoom link will be posted in eventbrite closer to time RSVP Required to attend .

Please call or text 704-525-6288 or email frontdesk@dynamichealthcarolinas.com with further questions.

Click here for more information.

Be Healthy 2023 Party Dynamic Health Carolinas

Dynamic Health Carolinas Be Healthy Party 2023 Public event. Learn about your health options for 2023.

3-level experience at Dynamic Health Carolinas. Please RSVP and park in the back lot or the lots to the side of the building.

Schedule for the blood drive individually: https://donor.oneblood.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/1325297

DJ on the balcony (off of South Blvd.)

One Blood Donation Drive

Biosteel

Therapy Demos

Catered Food & Drinks

Dress to Impress

Photo & Videos of Event

Press Releases

Click here for more information.

See list of all events below: