Still Waiting For Court To Release Search Warrants In Madalina Cojocari Case

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We are still waiting for the Mecklenburg County Courts to release the search warrants associated with the Madalina Cojocari case. A judge decided on Friday to reverse her decision, in part, to completely seal the search warrants in the case of the missing 11-year-old girl from Cornelius.

Now, the court is redacting information it still doesn’t want the public to see before it releases the documents. Madalina was last seen publicly on November 21st. Her mother didn’t report her missing until December 15. Diana Cojocari and stepfather Christopher Palmiter remain in the Mecklenburg County jail, not speaking about where their daughter could be.