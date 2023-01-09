Uber Driver Shot & Robbed; Two Suspects Arrested

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A South Carolina man has been arrested, accused of shooting an Uber driver early Sunday morning in Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 38-year-old Antwan Turner Blythewood, South Carolina, shot multiple times at the car.

The Uber driver was shot in the back. A juvenile passenger was in the car at the time.

It happened Sunday around 2:20 AM at the 3500 block of Cypress Pond Dr.

From Cypress Pond Dr., the Uber driver was able to drive off about five minutes away to North Graham Street and Amble Drive.

Police say that’s when the juvenile passenger stole the driver’s wallet and took off. The juvenile was later arrested.

An Uber spokesperson tells WCCB Charlotte: “What this driver went through is horrifying. We’ve been in touch with him to offer our support and our thoughts are with him as he recovers. We stand ready to support law enforcement with their investigation.”

It’s unclear if the two suspects have a connection.

No word on the condition of the victim.