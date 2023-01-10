Charlotte Man Wins ‘Unbelievable’ $200,000 Second-Chance Prize

RALEIGH, NC – Dondrell Lee of Charlotte got an early birthday present after winning $200,000 in a second-chance drawing.

“What an awesome way to start a new year,” Lee said.

Lee, a 59-year-old retail worker who turns 60 in a week, said he is still trying to process his big win.

“It really is still sinking in,” he said. “It’s just unbelievable.”

Lee beat long odds to win as there were more than 1.7 million entries in the drawing. He claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $142,500. He said he wants to use his winnings to pay some bills and possibly take a vacation.

“Since we are pretty cold here in North Carolina right now, maybe I’ll go somewhere warm,” Lee laughed.

The $30 200X The Cash game launched in March with six $5 million top prizes and 18 $100,000 prizes. Four $5 million prizes and nine $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

The game also features four second-chance drawings to win additional prizes. Wednesday’s 200X The Cash second-chance drawing was the second drawing. Each drawing features one $1 million prize, one $200,000 prize, and 25 $500 prizes.

Ticket sales from lottery games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $61.8 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Mecklenburg County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.