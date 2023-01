CHARLOTTE — Four people were killed in a crash and fire on I-85 southbound near University City Boulevard (Exit 43) Tuesday afternoon NCDOT says the road will remain closed until at least 7 p.m.

Here’s the detour:

Detour: Use Exit 45-B onto WT Harris Blvd East for a half mile then turn right. Continue on US 29 South for 1.5 miles then turn left. Use the “I-85 Connector” to rea-ccess I-85.