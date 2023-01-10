Search Warrants Revealed in Madalina Cojocari Case

1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5









CORNELIUS, N.C. – Search warrants are now public in the investigation of the disappearance of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari.

Mecklenburg County released the documents Tuesday morning. Read the documents HERE.

Many warrants are heavily redacted, but one reveals that three iPhones were confiscated from a home on Victoria Bay Drive in Cornelius.

More details on the case:

Silence still from Diana Cojocari and Christopher Palmiter. The couple, now behind bars for weeks on a single felony charge of failure to report their child as missing. He, under $200,000 bond. She, under $250,000 bond.

There is still no sign of their 11-year-old daughter, Madalina. The little girl, last seen on school bus video on Monday, November 21. Police say her mother didn’t report her missing until December 15th. The Daily Mail captured photos last week of a man believed to be Palmiter’s brother and Palmiter’s attorney looking at the family’s backyard fire pit.

Now, investigators are pouring through the couple’s T-Mobile call detail records, searching their Cornelius home, and searching Palmiter’s phone, specifically.

Also: a grand jury indicted Diana Cojocari and Christopher Palmiter, which essentially means their case moves from the lower district court to the higher superior court.