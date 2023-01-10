What’s Revealed In The Madalina Cojocari Case Search Warrants

CORNELIUS, N.C. – 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, missing now for more than eight weeks. Newly released search warrants show detectives searched the girl’s Cornelius home on December 15th, 16th and 21st. Dozens of items were removed from the home over the course of those searches, but the details are redacted from the warrants, except for three apple iPhones. Diana Cojocari tells investigators Madalina did not have a phone; it is unclear why there were three phones in the home.

We may not know what detectives removed from the home, but we know what they looked for: blood or bodily fluid samples, hair and saliva samples, bullets, firearms, knives, clothing, vehicle purchase, lease or rental documents, financial documents, foreign travel receipts and more.

We also know detectives got one of the search warrants so they could go back into the home after seeing an “area blocked with plywood off the kitchen.” Christopher Palmiter told investigators the couple planned to make a separate apartment in there. What investigators may have taken from that area is also redacted from the warrant.

Diana Cojocari and Palmiter’s phones were searched from November 1st through December 16th for text messages, GPS data, browser history, voicemails, tower pings, and more. The couple remains in jail on a charge of failing to report Madalina missing. They are lawyered up and not talking, as the search for Madalina stretches on.

The documents released Tuesday also indicate the Cornelius Police may seek additional search warrants. We have asked the department for a comment on the released search warrants and so far have not heard back.