Missing 90-Year-Old Man Reunited with Family

THE LATEST:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Mr. Markowitz showed up at his old residence, and officers are out with him getting him checked by MEDIC. His family is being reunited with him, and the silver alert will be cancelled.

ORIGINAL:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Missing Person Unit are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 90-year-old Harold Markowitz Jr.

Mr. Markowitz left his skilled nursing facility located in the 5000 block of Sharon Road on January 11, 2023, around 1:30 am.

Mr. Markowitz was last seen driving his blue 2013 Toyota Prius with North Carolina license plate PKZ4053.

The rear hatchback window on Mr. Markowitz’s vehicle is broken.

Mr. Markowitz was last seen wearing a blue and gray checkered dress shirt, dark navy blue pants and black shoes.

He has been diagnosed with a Dementia and a Silver Alert has been issued.

Anyone with information on Mr. Markowitz whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.