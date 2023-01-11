Friday The 13th Tattoo Specials In Charlotte

1/9 Charlotte Tattoo Company P.C. @misterjtucker

2/9 Charlotte Tattoo Company P.C. @zolosinink

3/9 Charlotte Tattoo Company P.C. @tattoos_and_airplanes

4/9 Charlotte Tattoo Company P.C. @tattoos_and_airplanes

5/9 Charlotte Tattoo Company P.C. @misterjtucker



6/9 Divine Arts Tattoo P.C. @jetblackninja_tattoo

7/9 Wolf Hart Tattoo P.C. @iamwolfhart

8/9 Divine Arts Tattoo P.C. @wilyson















CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Local tattoo shops continue to give Friday the 13th a whole new meaning with their annual tradition. Every Friday the 13th, shops around Charlotte offer exclusive deals on unique tattoos for one day only.

These offers include exclusive tattoo designs at a discounted rate that are specially picked by the artists. Many shops have made “flash sheets” available to see the designs that tattoo lovers can choose. It is encouraged that anyone who is interested come early and be prepared to wait in line for the design of their choice.

This deal only applies to select shops.

Don’t forget to book ahead to get your new ink while they’re available!

Charlotte Tattoo Company

1514 Central Avenue Charlotte, N.C. 28205

Designs are as is. Tattoos will only be done on arms or legs.

Cash is the only method of payment.

Prices range from $31 to $200.

No appointments are necessary. This event will be first come first served.

Wolf Hart Tattoo

4604 Monroe Road Charlotte, N.C. 28205

A waitlist will be available to sign in on Friday from noon until 10:30 pm.

Designs will be respected as is or with minor/reasonable changes.

Raincheck appointments are possible.

Acceptable body areas can be tattooed but it is up to the artist’s discretion.

Divine Arts Tattoo

10915 Monroe Road Suite A Matthews, N.C. 28105