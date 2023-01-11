Humpback Whale Found Dead On A North Carolina Beach

North Core Banks, North Carolina — On December 28, 2022, a 31-foot female humpback whale was found dead on North Core Banks in North Carolina.

According to Cape Lookout National Seashore, “A NC marine mammal stranding network (MMSN) team come out to the beach on December 29, 2022 to do a stranding report for their files. These reports track the whale’s species and report on any necropsy results.”

Cape Lookout National Seashore was given permission to take parts of the humpback whale. They collected a 4-foot section of the baleen from the whale’s mouth and one of the whale’s front flippers. These parts will be processed then put on display at the Harkers Island Visitor Center.