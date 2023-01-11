President Biden Comments For First Time On Classified Documents Found In His Office

WASHINGTON, D.C.– President Biden says he was surprised to learn about the classified documents found this week in a private office that belonged to Biden during his time as vice-president. Biden is also talking about the review being conducted by the House Intelligence Committee. He says his administration will cooperate with the review. It comes as Republicans make comparisons between Biden’s document situation and the investigation into the classified documents found at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago estate. So far, there is now word on the exact information contained in the Biden documents.