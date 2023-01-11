Two Local Men Win Cash 5 Jackpot, Split the Total

RALEIGH, N.C. — Daniel Brandenburg of Huntersville took a chance on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing.

Brandenburg purchased his lucky Quick Pick ticket with Online Play using the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. He matched all five white balls in the drawing to win the jackpot.

Another lucky ticket purchased by Cedric Bass of Kannapolis also matched all five white balls so Brandenburg received half of the $364,146 jackpot.

Bass purchased his lucky ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on North Cannon Boulevard in Kannapolis.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, they each took home $129,730.

The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598. Wednesday’s jackpot is $231,000.

Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or Online Play, either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night.

Ticket sales from draw games such as Cash 5 make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $15.6 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Cabarrus County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.